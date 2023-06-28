MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Councilwoman Rhonda Logan is partnering with the Tennessee Valley Authority and For the Kingdom to distribute meals and water to families.
The meals will be given out on June 28, starting at 1 p.m., at the Raleigh Library Roundabout on Austin Peay Highway and the Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center on Egypt Central Road, according to a media release.
In addition, water will be offered at cooling centers from June 28 to June 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Highway 64 or For the Kingdom on Raleigh Millington.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Replacement SNAP benefits offered for those who lost power, food following severe storms
- FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy
- 'That is completely dangerous': Driver caught on video doing donuts in front of police
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives