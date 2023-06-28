MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Councilwoman Rhonda Logan has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority and the nonprofit and retreat center For the Kingdom to distribute meals and water to families.
The meals will be given out starting at 2 p.m. June 28 at the Raleigh Library Roundabout on Austin Peay Highway and the Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center on Egypt Central Road, according to a media release.
In addition, water will be offered at cooling centers from June 28-29 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. in Bartlett and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. in Millington.
The times and locations of the water distribution are as followed:
- Baker Community Center, 7942 Church Street, Millington, 2-5 p.m. June 28-29
- Bartlett Baptist Church, 3465 Kirby Whitten, Bartlett, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 28-29
- Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 28-29
Cooling centers with water distribution will be open from 1-5 p.m. June 28-30 at the following locations:
- Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7289 Highway 64, Memphis
- For the Kingdom, 4100 Raleigh Millington Memphis
