FOX13 collected $1.4 million in medical debt in the Mid-South and paid if off. 501 families received yellow envelopes from RIP Medical Debt indicating their debt had been paid in full.
Many other families in our area still need help.
If you'd like to help them, you can use the form below to donate.
