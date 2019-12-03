Medication to prevent HIV will be available to those without insurance in Mid-South

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched Ready, Set, PrEP, a national program that makes medications for pre-exposure prophylaxis taken daily to prevent HIV, available at no cost to people without prescription drug insurance coverage.
Although more than one million people at risk for HIV in the United States could benefit from PrEP medications, only a small fraction get them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommend PrEP for individuals at risk of acquiring HIV. When taken as prescribed, PrEP is highly effective at reducing an individual's risk of acquiring HIV.
Ready, Set, PrEP is a key component of the Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America (EHE) initiative. Arkansas, Mississippi and Shelby County are three of the 57 jurisdictions identified as target areas for the President's initiative.
EHE aims to reduce the number of new HIV transmissions in the United States by 75% in five years and by 90% in 10 years. By increasing awareness of PrEP and its access, the Ready, Set, PrEP program can provide thousands of people a safe, effective way to prevent HIV and bring our nation one step closer to ending the HIV epidemic.
For More Information
Eligibility requirements are available at GetYourPrEP.com or by calling 855-447-8410. To learn more about PrEP's role in ending the HIV epidemic, visit Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America. For an explanation of how the program works and more information about HIV/AIDS prevention, testing, treatment, and research, visit HIV.gov
