MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are asking the public's help for information on a deadly gas station shooting.
On May 6 at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Marathon gas station on Lamar Avenue, Memphis Police said.
Police said that when officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Ernest Thomas, had been shot.
Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Surveillance footage showed Thomas meeting a man inside a light-colored Nissan.
Minutes after arriving, a suspect used a rifle to shoot Thomas, before driving off in the Nissan, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) or submit tips at crimestopmem.org.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
