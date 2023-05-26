Four BIG events this weekend going on a Liberty Park: Memphis Showboats vs. Houston Gamblers match-up Sunday, the wrap up of the Bluff City Fair Monday, the grand opening of the Children’s Museum of Memphis’ Splash Park Monday AND the Memphis Sports and Events Center is hosting the national Nike Elite Youth Basketball Tournament beginning Friday which is also open to the public.
As you would expect, there will likely be A LOT of traffic in and around this area-but there is good news...
You’ll notice a new traffic signal and access point to Liberty Park at Young Avenue and East Parkway will be fully functional for this weekend’s events.
If you are heading to the FAIR or the Showboats game on Sunday: You have options-first, cash or credit will be accepted! You can park in the Tiger Lane lots, that entrance is at the bottom of your screen at access 9 off of east parkway OR the Blue and Gold lots. That entrance is at Access 9 on the left of your screen off of Central.
