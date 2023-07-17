MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A memorial service has been set for Dr. Benjamin Mauck, who was killed in a shooting last week in Collierville.
The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 at St. Michael Catholic Church, located at 3863 Summer Avenue in Memphis.
The event is open to the public.
Mauck died at age 43 on July 11, 2023 after a shooting inside the Campbell Clinic in Collierville, police said.
He was an orthopedic surgeon who specialized in wrist, hand and elbow surgeries.
Memories, remembrances and expressions of sympathy for Dr. Mauck can be shared at MemphisFuneralPoplar.com.
Larry Pickens, 29, was charged with first-degree murder in the Mauck's death, police said.
