MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis native is one of the FBS players up for this year's College Football Hall of Fame.
Michael Oher was an offensive lineman at Briarcrest Christian School, before earning All-SEC and All-American honors at Ole Miss.
Oher was a first-round pick, 23rd overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2009 NFL Draft.
As a lineman, Oher finished 2nd in the 2009 Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
With the Ravens, Oher was part of their 2012 Super Bowl winning team, when they beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.
Oher retired from the NFL in 2016.
Oher is also known for his story from the movie "The Blind Side."
