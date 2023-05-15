MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "Don't lose your head. Use your head, mane."
That's a public service announcements you might have heard around town.
It now has a new meaning.
The man behind those messages believe they're also relevant to Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who finds himself in trouble again because of a video of him with a gun.
“My first thought was, 'This is a joke," said Howard Robertson, the CEO of Trust Marketing and Communications. "This could not possibly be real.
But for the second time in about two months, Morant really was captured on Instagram Live flashing a gun. This time in a car with a friend.
"A lot of young people don't understand," Robertson said. "Just because your name is on the check does not mean you are in control. If your name is not on the bottom of the check, you work for somebody, just like all of us do."
Robertson is the brains behind the aforementioned public service announcements: "Don't lose your head. Use your head, mane."
The goal is to reduce crime across a city plagued by violence.
Robertson said while Morant’s actions are not illegal, he may face consequences with his employer: the Grizzlies and the NBA.
"For everything you do, there are consequences," he said. "So, you have to pay for it,” said Robertson.
Memphis rapper Al Kapone rose to fame in the 1990s. He knows firsthand the challenges of navigating fame and fortune.
"Through my career, I was careful about not getting caught up in certain things,” said Al Kapone.
He also understands the impact his decisions have on those who look up to him.
"His popularity is on the level we saw Jordan, and he is just getting started," Al Kapone said. "Having that type of popularity comes with being a role model."
Al Kapone said Memphis is a city where people may need to be armed to protect themselves.
The rapper suggested Morant hire armed security to protect him and those around him.
