MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) Board of Commissioners approved a new budget for the Memphis airport.
The $156.3 million Operations and Maintenance (O&M) budget sets the fees and charges that the airlines pay to the Airport Authority and establishes spending authority for MSCAA operations.
The MSCAA budget was unanimously supported by Memphis International Airport’s airline committee partners, and was approved by the Board’s Finance and Administration Committee, a media release said.
For the upcoming fiscal year 2024, operating revenues are projected to be up by 14.6% compared to last year.
This projected increase in revenue is due primarily to more traditional parking levels and increases in passenger traffic, a media release said.
The increase in total revenue will be supplemented with $5.9 million in federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CRRSAA) funding and $6.2 million in surplus funds that will carry over.
In addition, MSCAA increased operating expenses, debt service, and capital outlay by 9.0%.
This budget increases terminal rates and charges to $81.87 average per square foot charge compared to $71.24 per square foot in 2023.
Landing fees increased to $1.5509 per 1,000 lbs. of landed weight compared to last year’s rate of $1.4372.
The increase in landing fees was expected and approved by airlines due to the opening and operation of the new $309 million Centralized Deicing Facility.
“Our team at MSCAA continually works to ensure that the organization is financially sound and well positioned for the future,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the MSCAA Board of Commissioners. “It’s no secret that inflation has increased costs significantly across the globe, but we continue to keep costs as low as possible for our airlines and tenants.”
