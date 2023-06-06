Plane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Vacation Express has resumed its summer nonstop weekly service between Memphis International Airport and Cancun International Airport.

The flights depart on Sundays through July 23, allowing passengers to enjoy six-night vacation packages at a variety of resorts in the Cancun, Riviera Maya and Costa Mujeres areas.

The Memphis-Cancun service will be operated by VivaAerobus and will feature 180-seat Airbus 320 aircraft.

“Cancun is one of my favorite places to visit. It’s got great locales with many different vibes to choose from. Our all-inclusive vacation packages with exclusive, non-stop flights from Memphis to Cancun save you time and money” said Rene Jongmans, President of Vacation Express.

“Cancun is a very popular summer leisure destination for our passengers,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We appreciate the continued commitment that Vacation Express has shown to the Memphis market.”

The schedule is as follows:

Memphis to Cancun (Sunday)

  • Departs: 8:10 a.m.
  • Arrives: 10:55 a.m.

Cancun to Memphis (Saturday)

  • Departs: 6:25 p.m.
  • Arrives: 8:55 p.m.

Flights and vacation packages are offered through here or by calling 800.309.4717.

