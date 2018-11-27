Memphis Ambassadors Program and MPLOY Youth Summer Experience applications open soon

The Memphis Office of Youth Services said the start of the application period for the City of Memphis’ MPLOY Youth Summer Experience and Memphis Ambassadors Program will begin soon.
Applicants will be chosen through a lottery system and compensated based on age group and education level.
To be eligible for MPLOY Youth Summer Experience or Memphis Ambassadors Program (MAP) prospective applicants must be a Memphis resident and apply online.
The application will be available December 1, 2018 and close on December 31, 2018.
