MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Animal Services will be closing after experiencing a high volume of dogs with mild to severe respiratory signs.
They will be closed starting June 9 until June 11.
Some signs hat are reported are nasal discharge, coughing, and decreased appetites.
Here are a few factors that lead up to the illness in shelters according to MAS:
- Prolonged Length of Stay: Pets are staying in our care longer, increasing their risk of illness as well as fear, anxiety, and stress
- Operating over our Capacity for Care: There are more pets in our care than we have the space, staff, and other resources to truly meet their needs. Currently we have 298 dogs in our building, and based on our Capacity for Care, we can only meet the needs of 216 dogs.
- Summer is our busiest time of the year for intake
- Many of our rescue partners are also experiencing increased Length of Stay and are over their Capacity for Care
- One of our most prolific receiving transfer partner shelters had to cancel three bi-weekly transports from Memphis Animal Services from April 21 through May 19 (which would have included 60-90 dogs and puppies) due to infectious canine disease in their community
MAS also said that the Canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC), also known as “kennel cough” is a highly contagious illness that affects the respiratory tract of dogs.
More information about Canine infectious respiratory disease complex (Kennel cough) can be found here.
