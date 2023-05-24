MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) put out an urgent call for foster homes to take in kittens.
MAS said they are overflowing with adorable kittens needing immediate foster homes and that they have no more available cat kennels left.
The kittens are independent eaters and are between three weeks and two months old, MAS said.
MAS hopes to foster the kittens off in pairs, at least.
"It will be a rewarding experience that saves lives, helps them socialize, and creates much-needed space in our shelter," MAS wrote on Facebook.
Memphis Animal Services emphasized that no special skills are needed to care for the kittens and that MAS will provide all the supplies needed.
If you're interested in bringing one of their kittens into your home, you can contact Memphis Animal Services at mas.foster@memphistn.gov or stop by the shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove, Memphis, Tennessee.
