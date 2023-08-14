MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) has issued an urgent plea for dog adoptions after taking in a dog with Canine Distemper Virus (CDV), MAS said on Monday.
MAS said they received the positive dog on August 9.
Due to changes made during MAS's last CDV outbreak in June, they were able to contract-trace and identify 41 dogs and puppies that had been exposed to the virus.
Now, all of those dogs and puppies need new homes and must be out of the shelter before their incubation period ends and they potentially start shedding the virus to other dogs at the shelter, MAS said.
If that was to happen, the entire dog population of the shelter could be compromised and MAS may be forced to endure a shutdown to eliminate the spread of the virus.
Due to the CDV exposure, the dogs are not surgical candidates and they must leave the building before their deadline in order to protect the rest of the population, MAS said.
Exposed dogs who came into the shelter on or before August 9 must be adopted, fostered or rescued by 4 p.m. on Tuesday August, 15 and exposed dogs who came into the shelter on August 12 and 13 must be adopted, fostered or rescued by 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, MAS said.
The shelter said that these dogs should not go to boarding or shelter environments and should only go to environments with either no dogs or fully vaccinated adult dogs.
MAS asked anyone who can help to come to the shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
See MAS adoption process and policies here and email MAS at mas@memphistn.gov with any questions.
