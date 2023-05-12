MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Animal Shelter (MAS) has reached past the number of animals it can adequately handle.
The service's situation was not helped Thursday when the Memphis Police Department removed 90 chickens from a man's property as part of an alleged criminal investigation involving cockfighting.
At the facility the chickens must remain for testing for avian illness. They are also evidence to a crime scene.
Their care takes away from the ordinary tasks of overseeing dogs and cats.
MAS reports that it is at 150 percent capacity and does not have the resources to handle the amount.
Its social media message describes the situation as a "crisis."
MAS says it needs 50 dogs to be fostered or adopted or rescued in the next two days.
It's an SOS situation, MAS insists.
"Help means, 'Adopt, foster, volunteer, donate, said Alexis Pugh with MAS."
"All the things we ask people to do all the time and if you find a lost dog, can you hold onto it while you look for the owner if we support you in that effort on anything we can do to try to get our population down because we are currently in a crisis mode."
I do not have enough human beings here to provide what I consider to be adequate levels of care to our animals. We are beyond what we can successfully achieve alone. we desperately need Rescue groups, individuals, other shelters I mean you name it if you’ve got a spot for a dog we’ve got a dog to hand to you.
MAS is opened from noon to 4 p.m. daily and is located at 2350 Appling City Cove.
Through Monday adoption fees are $15.
Its website, where you can see images of its pets, is memphisanimalservices.com.
