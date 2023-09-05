MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 52 deaths in 201 Poplar since 2016.
That’s the figure given by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy on Tuesday as he spoke to the media.
“We’re aware of the concerns that have been raised, 52 jail deaths since 2016," Mulroy said. "I think 40 in the last four years or something of that nature. And we're taking that seriously."
One of those deaths was 38-year-old Marcus Donald, according to attorney Jake Brown.
“Marcus Donald was strangled to death in a cell by another inmate,” Brown said.
Brown said this death happened in November 2022 after Donald served time in jail for an assault.
“In this particular case, Mr. Donald had been arrested for an assault back in, I want to say, June, but he had been, you know, as he waited for his case to go through the steps,” said Brown.
Brown said Donald’s attorney ended up getting a deal, which would’ve allowed the 38-year-old to be released the same day.
But instead, Brown said Donald was put into a cell, waiting to be processed out, with Stephen Robinson, who was in jail for first-degree murder.
He said what happened next was captured on video, and has since been reviewed by attorneys and the family of the victim.
“In this case, at 11:04 p.m., you see a jailer on that cell block walk by. That is the last staff member deputy you see,” he said. “So that's an hour and 19 minutes where no one, not a single guard set foot inside of that cellblock.”
Brown said the video showed some of what happened during that hour.
“So you can see the inmates who are in a position to observe what's going on," the attorney said. "They are trying to flag down the camera. They start out by doing things like waving at it, gradually their efforts get more and more intense. They start doing things like throwing shirts, you see them waving shirts, but they start throwing shirts.”
He said Donald should not have been placed in the cell with Robinson and it also shouldn’t have taken hours to process him.
“In Mr. Donald's case, we're talking about 12 or 13 hours. I mean, there's just no reasonable explanation for how someone who is eligible to be released to walk out on the street, go home to his family, was still being held,” said Brown.
Brown said the lawsuit on behalf of Donald will be filed later this week.
