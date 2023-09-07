MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis bride made a shocking discovery the night before her wedding.
Her car was stolen just hours before the big day with her wedding dress inside.
After posting about the situation on Facebook, hundreds of people reached out to Krystal Bridgeforth, offering up their own wedding dresses and suggestions on where she could find one last minute.
Because of how people stepped up to help, one of Bridgeforth's bridesmaids said she will be able to walk down the aisle on time.
"I'm just most excited about seeing her smile," said Cortney Cook, who has known Bridgeforth for over a decade. "Our kids have been friends. She runs a successful childcare business and so that's how we first met."
She feels honored to witness one of the most important days of her friend's life: marrying the man of her dreams.
"I'm super excited to stand beside her today," she said.
But the bride won't be walking down the aisle in the dress she imagined.
"I think it took us a minute to not be in a state of shock," Cook said. "Everybody was almost like, this cannot be happening."
After rehearsal dinner Wednesday night, Cook said they found the bride's Nissan Maxima had been stolen for the second time in two months.
This time: her wedding dress and shoes were inside.
"What's most important is her wedding," Cook said. "We can get another car. Keep the car, bring us the dress."
Bridgeforth's friends and family took to Facebook, asking anyone who may have seen the car to call them.
The posts went viral with thousands of shares and comments of people willing to donate money and even their own wedding dresses to help the bride.
"This is a negative situation, but there are still so many positive things happening," Cook said. "People recognize the value of a wedding and a bride and they're willing to help."
Because of people's generosity, Cook said her best friend was able to find a new dress and her love story has a happy ending.
"It speaks volumes to where we could be as a city and maybe what we're working towards in a positive light," Cook said.
As of this Thursday evening, the bride's car was still missing.
If you've seen it, call police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting at Lil Baby concert inside of FedExForum was premeditated, police say
- Elementary school teacher charged with rape of child in Tipton County
- Woman shot in Downtown Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives