MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With many different ways to get around Memphis, the Downtown Memphis Commission is working to educate Memphians.
Lauren Bermudez with the Downtown Memphis Commission told FOX13 that May is considered commuter month in the city. The downtown commission uses the month to inform commuters about the resources available to them.
“Not everyone has a personal vehicle for their use 24/7, you know, to make every trip,” said Bermudez.
Bike to Work Day is part of commuter month. Members of the downtown commission were spread across Memphis offering free breakfast and coffee to bikers. Richard Grover told FOX13 he chooses to ride a scooter every day.
“I travel a lot for business, so I don’t actually own a car. By using this device, it allows me to navigate effectively and if I need to, I’ll usually use an Uber or another type of car service,” said Grover.
Bermudez told FOX13, Memphis is considered one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the Department of Homeland Security for Tennessee, there have been 23 fatal crashes involving pedestrians in 2023. Bermudez is hoping commuter month can also bring awareness to safety.
“Everybody walks, whether you’re driving or just walking around your neighborhood, eventually you’re on foot wherever you’re going,” said Bermudez.
Grover told FOX13 he takes every precaution to stay safe.
“I actually follow the proper road rules and everything like that and I don’t have a problem,” said Grover.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman buys over $350K worth of store goods in identify theft scheme, sheriff's say
- Fentanyl suspected in deaths of two high school girls, surviving girl charged with murder
- 2 attempted car break-in suspects in custody after trying to ram into police car, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives