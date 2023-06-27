Memphis City Hall generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Tuesday, the Memphis City Council approved its new 2024 budget just days away from a July 1 deadline.

It also dropped a property tax increase.

There was a late push for a hike tax but it fell with only two "yes" votes and 10 "no" votes.

The proposed property tax increase was 29 cents.

