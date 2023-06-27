...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
...Code Orange Ozone Forecast for Today...
The Shelby County Health Department has issued a Code Orange Ozone
Forecast effective for Shelby County Tennessee, Crittenden County
Arkansas, and DeSoto County Mississippi, including the city of
Memphis for Today. This ozone forecast is due to forecasted ozone
values that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. These values will
exceed the Environmental Protection Agency's federal safe health
standard. The Shelby County Health Department recommends that
sensitive groups which include active children and adults, and
people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, limit prolonged
outdoor exertion. Please continue to check the latest air quality
forecasts and updates until monitored values return to safe levels.
For more information go to www.airnow.gov.