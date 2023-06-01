MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Makayla Evans hopes that 2023 will be the summer she learns how to swim.
“It’s going to be hot this summer,” the 14-year-old Binghampton resident told FOX13. “I want to go to the pool.”
However, Memphis parents should prepare for their neighborhood pools to close for certain parts of the summer.
“We lost a significant number of lifeguards who lost their certification during the pandemic and just never decided to come back,” said Nick Walker, director of Memphis Park.
The city is short 20 lifeguards, despite the role’s pay of $15/hour and the $500 starting bonus.
“The city of Memphis is taking this seriously,” Walker said. “I don't want anybody to think this is a funding issue. We have funding to be able to open many more outdoor pools. We don’t have the lifeguards.”
He said the city’s initial plan was to open nine pools: four indoor and five outdoor. However, in the past week, city staffers learned they would not have enough lifeguards to staff every pool.
“We had several lifeguards either fail qualification, choose to drop out or take a job with someone else,” Walker explained.
The city’s new plan is to open four indoor pools and four outdoor pools at a time. Every two weeks, the city will rotate which outdoor pool is open.
Here are the first outdoor pools to open this Saturday (June 3rd):
- Ed Rice Community Center
- Raleigh Community Center
- Lester Community Center
- Willow Community Center
Parents can expect Gooch Park to open in two weeks (June 17th). Whichever pool has the lowest attendance will ‘drop off’ the list of open pools.
Evans just hopes her pool will be open long enough for her to swim this summer.
‘Get some lifeguards!” she said.
If you’d like to apply, visit here.
