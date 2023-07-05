MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One Memphis couple said they’re lucky to be alive after a tree fell on their home.
David Franklin and his wife, Emma, described loading up a U-Haul prepping to move out of their home on Joy Lane when a tree fell on not only the home, but also their moving truck.
Franklin said this happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, as storms swept through Memphis.
“We heard this loud crash, loud boom and my wife, all of us hit the floor. They hit the floor and I was on the far side of the bedroom. And I hit the floor and the windows just shattered, I got up, they ran in the closet, my wife said ‘come on baby, get in the closet, and I came in the closet and we was in there praying, praying to God,” described Franklin.
Franklin said there was no way to get out of the front door so they had to take out an air conditioner from the window and climb out one by one.
They described smelling gas in the air as they were assessing how bad the damage was.
Franklin said Wednesday night they’re unsure if any of the items inside the truck are also damaged.