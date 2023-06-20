MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis daycare is facing allegations of abuse and neglect.
The Shelby County District Attorney's office is looking into an incident involving a 2-year-old at the Academy of Future Leaders Daycare on May 18.
Memphis police say they responded to an aggravated child abuse call that day around 4:30 p.m. Preliminary information says a child had a "medical episode" and was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
Since then, FOX13 found out the Tennessee Department of Human Services visited the facility four times on May 19 and 24 and June 1 and 2.
DHS says the facility is now under investigation.
FOX13 put together a timeline of what happened that day, according to reports that were given to DHS by daycare staff.
At 9:45 a.m., the report says the child got a scratch on his neck while playing with a hula hoop on the playground.
At 12:07 p.m., the report says the child was talking with no signs of injury.
23 minutes later, he threw up. A staffer took him to a bathroom to clean him up, the report says.
At 12:50 p.m., the boy was fell asleep on a cot for a nap, the report says.
At 1:40 p.m., a staff member heard the boy grunt and noticed he was moving his legs and arms oddly, and at 1:50 p.m. he was showing signs of a seizure, the report says.
The staff called 911 and the child's parents, the report says. An ambulance arrived around 2 p.m. and took the boy to Le Bonheur just a few blocks away.
In a statement, DHS said it is "aware of an incident involving a two-year-old while in the care of Academy of Future Leaders."
In a statement, a spokesperson said that "a safety plan was issued for the alleged accuser, along with supervision safety plans for three other educators."
On June 2, DHS cited the daycare for not being compliant with incident reporting.
Since last July, the Academy of Future Leaders has been a partner with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center to provide childcare services to faculty, employees and staff.
On June 9, UTHSC sent a letter to parents notifying them they have cut ties with the daycare but did not say why.
When FOX13 reached out to the school, they told us they were aware of an active investigation at the facility.
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed on Tuesday his office is looking into the allegations.
"We know that DCS did visit and noted some violations," Mulroy said. "We have completed our investigation into the potential child abuse or neglect. If we do bring charges, the next step would be to bring the matter to the grand jury."
The attorney for the child's family told us they are not yet ready to speak on camera about what happened.
FOX13 reached out to the daycare several times and knocked on the door Tuesday, but we haven't gotten a response.
