MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Here's a piece of news that'll have you wagging your tails.
A dog's long journey is now at an end.
Riona was set on fire in Nutbush of June 2022. Horrific video showed Riona running down the street crying for help and police arrested Quishon Brown for setting the fire that resulted in 4th-degree burns to over 60 percent of the dog's body.
Riona was rescued by Tails of Hope Dog Rescue on June 21, 2022.
She had to undergo numerous surgeries and wear a splint for weeks.
But, just less than a year later, Riona was taken to her new home, according to Tails of Hope Dog Rescue.
The rescue service did not say where exactly Riona's new home is, but did note it is outside of Memphis. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue said that they thought Riona needed a change of scenery and thought it best to relocate her out of Memphis with an upcoming court trial.
Her new family, including children, welcomed her with cards and two other dogs to play with.
"Riona's story is not coming to an end, in fact it is really just beginning. We have all been a part of this miracle, our " warrior" girl," Tails of Hope Dog Rescue wrote on Facebook.
Now, Tails of Hope Dog Rescue turns their attention to a new friend to heal - another dog that was burned and rescued from rural Mississippi.
