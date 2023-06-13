Memphis etiquette expert explains when to tip – and how much

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Julie Ervin relies on the tips she earns at Brother Juniper’s in East Memphis to pay her bills.
“It's not just fun money,” the waitress explained. “I have four kids. So we rely on that to help pay for schooling, groceries and essentials.”
Ervin is grateful that her patrons at Brother Juniper’s are generous with their tips.
However, Americans are tipping considerably less than they did before the pandemic, according to Bankrate.com.
Just 65% of adults always tip their servers at sit-down restaurants, according to the survey – compared with 77% before the pandemic. About 66% of Americans have a negative view of tipping, with one in three adults reporting that tipping culture has grown out of control.
“Word of the generous gets larger and larger,” said LaNerra Gray, a diner at Brother Juniper’s. “So I try to tip wherever I go.”
“I do feel like it has evolved,” said Jayme Demien, her friend. “I feel like I'm being asked to tip more in restaurants and just places that you wouldn't expect to tip now.”
When to tip
From the barber to the bar, what is an appropriate amount to tip?
FOX13 asked Janet Cherry, a Memphis etiquette expert and the founder of Manners Always Matter.
“A tip is a thank you,” Cherry explained. “It's a thank you for taking care of me.”
Here is how much she recommends tipping for various scenarios:
Dine-in restaurants: 15-20% for good service
Counter service: Tip is not necessary, but appreciated
Delivery orders: 20%, but add more if you driver has to enter a gate, climb stairs, etc.
Bars and coffee shops: $1 or $2 per drink
Specialty cocktails: $3 per drink
Salons, barbers & hairstylists: 20-30%
Cherry told FOX13 she disagrees with restaurants’ decisions to add automatic gratuity to every order.
“I don't like that practice,” she said. “A tip is a thank you for service, but let's be real: Some service is awful.”
Tips may seem excessive in some areas, but gratuity might just make up most of a server’s salary.
“If I fall short of kind of where I need to be tip-wise in a given week or a given month, I have to then add more shifts later in the year and work more hours,” Ervin explained. “I think most people do leave 15 to 20% now. And that’s pretty standard these days.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect escapes Arkansas jail, sheriff says
- Burglaries at Memphis liquor stores on the rise, police data shows
- ‘It’s like a black hole’: Kentucky woman’s package vanishes twice at FedEx World Hub
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives