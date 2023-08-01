MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Slow down.
That is the message from residents in a Nutbush neighborhood after a teenager was hit and critically injured by a car.
“You better catch them before I do,” said Sarah Pippin, mother of the victim.
Sarah Pippin is at a loss for words after a driver hit her 15-year-old daughter Emily while she was riding her bike May 30.
“Just rolling from around the corner then hit her like she didn’t care in the world,” Pippin said.
A ring camera from a house in the neighborhood captured the collision.
Emily was riding her bike down Deborah Avenue in broad daylight.
A black truck passed by, then a silver Jeep Wrangler sped by and knocked Emily off her bike.
“So they just kept on going,” said Pippin.
Pippin said when she gave the tag number of the Wrangler to police, they told her it was a dead end.
She said this neighborhood is filled with children and has a lot of reckless drivers speeding up and down the street.
Less than a mile up the road on Wells Station, a woman riding in the bike lane was also hit by a car that didn’t stop on June 15.
“They broke both of my legs, put 600 staples in my head, broke my neck, my back in 3 places, my arm,” said Jennifer Hoover, the victim of the crash.
After being told she may never walk again, Hoover is demanding justice for her accident and other victims of hit and runs.
“They drive absolutely crazy and insane. Slow down and watch out for pedestrians,” Hoover said.
Residents reached out to the City of Memphis to enforce more speed bumps to slow cars down in the neighborhood.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police for an update. They have no suspects in custody, but the investigation continues.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Officer shoots man who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school with gun, MPD says
- Shooting threat closes campus at Memphis Jewish school
- MPD officer relieved of duty pending investigation after DUI arrest, police tell FOX13
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives