Memphis Fire Department show off redesigned recruitment center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is getting ready to open their redesigned recruitment center off Avery Avenue. FOX13 got a sneak peek of the new space Wednesday morning.
The redesigned space used to be a gym for a training center the department used until 2000. Stephen Zachar with MFD told FOX13 that the department took the military approach of a brick and mortar space. Zachar said the new space gives the department one space to complete various tasks.
“We use this for our agility assessment test, our written exams, psychological exams. We’re able to have it in one place,” said Zachar.
Before, Zachar told FOX13 recruits would have to go to different facilities throughout Memphis to complete different tests. The new space also allows the recruitment team to be in one space.
“We’re all inside the same room. We can have those ideas of what we’ve got to do next, what is the next idea to capture somebody’s mind,” said Zachar.
The new space allows potential candidates to meet one-on-one with recruiters and ask questions about the line of work. Zachar told FOX13 the fire department recently invested in a virtual reality program for training and recruiting as well.
“They can go through a virtual fire, so they can actually feel and see what it is they might be getting into,” said Zachar.
While the scenarios may not be exactly what fire fighters see every day, Zachar told FOX13 it opens the door for recruiters to engage with candidates.
“It will help us engage a candidate that would possibly maybe not be as interested in the fire service, but now we can engage them,” said Zachar.
The redesigned space opens Saturday, May 20th. MFD is celebrating with a career fair. The career fair starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The recruitment center is located at 2668 Avery Avenue.
