MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead from gunshots Friday morning.
Memphis Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene at Marsonne Street this morning, June 23.
At least five police patrol cars were at the scene.
An ambulance was seen by FOX13 News speeding away from the scene.
The location is near Raines and Levi roads not far from the Westwood neighborhood.
