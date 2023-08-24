Lt. Brenda Hartfield and Gabe

Photo: Memphis Fire Dept.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Firefighter and her K-9 partner were sent to Maui in efforts there to recovery any bodies/remains lost in the devastating wildfires.

MFD Lt. Brenda Hartfield and Gabe are part of the search and rescue efforts on the island.

Gabe was trained starting two years ago in search and rescue training through the USAR Foundation, which is a nonprofit that trains K-9s and supports Search and Rescue teams for operations throughout Tennessee.

Hartfield and Gabe earned their Human Remains Detection certification earlier this year in May.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News