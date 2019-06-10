Memphis Football launches Courtesy Parking Lot Shuttles

The University of Memphis announced it will be providing complimentary shuttles before all home football games.
Shuttles are free and will allow fans with limited mobility to visit different areas of the pregame festivities, including entrance gates on both the east and west sides of Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
"We are constantly looking for ways to enhance our game day experience," said Steve Macy, senior associate athletic director. "This new service to Tigers fans will provide free shuttle service throughout the tailgate and parking area, making it easily accessible."
According to the University of Memphis,
"Shuttle service, which will commence three hours before kickoff and run continuously until kickoff, will be provided by the University of Memphis Blue Line busses, which have climate control and are handicap accessible. Shuttle stops include Tiger Lane, the Pipkin Building, two access gates and central locations in each of the parking areas. Stops along the route will be clearly marked and the shuttles will pause service during Tiger Walk, which occurs approximately two and a half hours prior to kickoff."
