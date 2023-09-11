MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Grizzlies fans can show their Big Memphis energy by joining team employees in a "Day of Service" at the FedExForum on Wednesday, September 20.
The Grizzlies said that the volunteer event will be between noon and 3 p.m. and will support schools in the Raleigh and Frayser communities.
Volunteer fans and Memphis Grizzlies employees will work side-by-side for the first time to put together school supply kits, non-perishable food boxes and bicycles, a spokesperson for the Memphis Grizzlies said.
Fans will receive a special "Day of Service" shirt and food voucher to the post-event food truck celebration on the Big River Steel Plaza at the FedExForum, according to the Grizzlies.
Fans must be at least 18 years old to volunteer and can register until Friday, September 15 here.
