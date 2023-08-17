MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Big Memphis fans get ready! The Memphis Grizzlies released their full 2023-24 schedule on Thursday.

Following a busy summer for the Grizzlies that saw the acquisition of Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose and the departure of Dillion Brooks and Tyus Jones, fans will get their first chance to see this year's team at the FedExForum against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 25.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and the Grizzlies then host the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets in Memphis the following Friday, October 27, before hitting the road for their first away game on Saturday, October 28, against former Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones and the Washington Wizards.

The Grizzlies, along with the rest of the NBA, will partake in the NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament between December 4-9. Two of those games will count as regular season games.

Ja Morant suspended 25 games, NBA says The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 season, according to the NBA.

Ja Morant, who has been suspended for the first 25 games of the NBA season, will be eligible to return December 19 in New Orleans when the Grizzlies take on the Pelicans.

Memphis fans may get their first chance of the season to see Morant in action when the team returns to FedExForum to host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, December 21.

Memphis will play 20 weekend home games at the FedExForum this season.

Grizzlies fans wanting to see Dillion Brooks back in the FedExForum will get that chance on December 15 when Brooks returns to Memphis with the Houston Rocks for a Friday 7 p.m. tipoff.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE