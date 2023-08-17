MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For four decades Memphis Habitat has helped families secure home ownership in Shelby and Fayette counties they otherwise might not obtain.
The organization is celebrating its achievements, which include building 599 new homes, by building 12 houses in the Castalia Heights neighborhood, and of course, surpassing the 600 homes built mark.
The endeavor represents Habitat's largest single-site build since 2019.
Overall, Habitat officials say its efforts over the years have resulted in an indirect economic impact in the area estimated at $365 million.
Also, Memphis Habitat has set a goal of recruiting 4,000 volunteers to help build in its 40th year.
The last effort to building homes in Castalia Heights, which has a 50 percent poverty rate, was in 2019 when Habitat volunteers erected nine homes.
This time, 12 new single-family homes with three to five bedrooms will be constructed.
For more information, and to learn how to volunteer, visit www.memphishabitat.com.
