MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are looking for suspects who fired shots from a vehicle at a Memphis home late Monday.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a light-colored sedan drove by a home on Crockett Street — south Vollintine Avenue — before someone in the vehicle fired several shots at a home. The shooting was reported about 11:40 p.m. Monday.
Video surveillance released by police shows gunfire from the vehicle before it drove north on Crockett Street.
Police said no one was hit in the shooting.
The homeowner told MPD that it was the second time in the past month that "bullets had struck her home."
No arrests have been made, police said.
Anyone with information about the drive-by shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 14 injured in three shootings after concert in Clarksdale, police chief says
- Man dies after car crashes into Memphis business on Jackson Avenue, police say
- 26 people prosecuted in West Tennessee for gun 'switches,' DOJ says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives