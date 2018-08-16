Memphis Hustle announce open tryout sessions

Think you are good enough to play professional ball? Well, the Memphis Hustle want to give you the chance to prove it.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Whitehaven football star charged with sexual battery by an authority figure
- $20k worth of hair extensions stolen from Memphis store
- Cover charge for Beale Street could be returning
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the news release, "The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will hold its second annual open player tryouts for the upcoming 2018-19 season on Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Christian Brothers University (650 E Pkwy S, Memphis, TN 38112) and Saturday, Sept. 15 during the same time frame at DeSoto Central High School (2911 Central Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38672)."
Doors will open for registration at 9 a.m. at both locations.
Information about the tryouts, registration forms and payment options and instructions are available online here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}