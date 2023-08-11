MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The President and CEO of Memphis in May said that the annual event is looking for a new home other than Tom Lee Park.
James L. Holt, the President and CEO, sent an email to barbecue fest participants Thursday night. He said that Memphis River Parks is billing the event 1.4 million dollars for reported damages to Tom Lee Park following last May event.
In an email, Holt stated:
We regret this circumstance and appreciate all the hard work and understanding from Memphis in May competition teams over the past several years as this is not the outcome that we have been working hard to achieve
Memphis in May will go on in 2024 and in the future and they are currently working to identify a new location for the contest.
