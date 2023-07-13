MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis City Library renamed in honor of the fallen officer has reopened for business, according to the Memphis Public Libraries.

Fallen Memphis Police Officer, Geoffrey Redd was shot inside the East Memphis branch library in February.

He died two weeks after from his injuries.

In April, the East Memphis Library announced that they will rename the library in honor of the Memphis Police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

The new branch has new furniture to come for the reopening as well as new carpet installed.