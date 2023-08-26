MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mayor Jim Strickland will be attending a pad ribbon cutting ceremony is being held today in Memphis.
Memphis Parks will also be present for the McFarland Park Splash Pad Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
The ceremony will be located at the McFarland Community Center at 4955 Cottonwood Road.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 26.
