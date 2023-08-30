MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was arrested last week after he allegedly stole copies of a highly anticipated video game just days before its worldwide release, records show.
Darin Harris, 29, was identified as a suspect in the theft on Aug. 23 after the head of security and loss prevention at Vantiva — a warehouse in Memphis — told police about missing copies of Starfield before its Sept. 6 release date, according to his arrest affidavit.
Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is described as action role-playing game with players around the world excited about its release.
According to multiple gaming websites, Harris posted the first 45 minutes of Starfield online that went viral, made listings of additional copies of the video game and filmed himself on a cellphone going to FedEx to ship copies he sold.
On Aug. 24, the day after he was identified as a suspect in the Starfield video game thefts, Harris was taken into custody at his home, court records show.
According to the documents, a Memphis Police officer found one FedEx package with a copy of the video game inside, four of its Xbox Starfield games and two of its Xbox series upgrade editions.
Police also found three handguns and marijuana, court documents allege.
Court documents say that Harris told an investigator that he bought the Starfield video games from an unknown individual.
He was charged with felony theft of property between $2,500-$10,000 among other offenses, records show.
Harris posted a $10,000 bond on Friday, online records show.
