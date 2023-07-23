CIRCLEVILLE, OH. - A Memphis man was attacked by an Circleville Police Department's K9 after a commercial semi-truck pursuit with Ohio Highway Patrol Troopers.
On July 4, Ohio Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the semi-truck that failed to stop for an inspection, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said.
After a lengthy pursuit on U.S. 35 going westbound near Jackson County, stop sticks were laid out and the semi-truck came to stop.
The driver, Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis got out of the semi-truck and as troops attempted to gain compliance and give Rose verbal commands, the Circleville Police Department sent out a canine.
Rose was eventually attacked by the canine and he was later taken into custody after first aid was provided for Rose from the EMS, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said.
Ohio State Highway Patrol officials put out a statement regarding the incident:
The canine involved in the incident is from the Circleville Police Department and not the Ohio State Highway Patrol. You would have to reach out to them for information on their canine and their officers involved in the incident.
Officials said that the case remains under investigation and the Patrol is unable to provide any further details at this time.
