MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Yes, that is a kitchen sink, but no, that is not an unlimited supply of sweet tea flowing from it. It’s dark brown water.
A Whitehaven man said he captured this on video on his cell phone yesterday. He posted it on Facebook to see if others were in the same boat.
"I have seen this video, but I didn't know it was around here,” said Curtis Wilborn, a Whitehaven resident.
People in one Whitehaven neighborhood are paying closer attention to the water flowing from their faucets after a man posted this on Facebook. He claimed he was cleaning out his dog bowl in the kitchen sink when he noticed the bowl was quickly filling with brown water.
"I don't want that to be in my water. My kids here and everything and I am not trying to get sick,” said Wilborn.
The man who shot the video was not available for an interview because he was at work. But over the phone, he told us his water has been a light brown once a week for the past several weeks. But never that dark.
"That is something I do not want to see. If I did see it, I would immediately bring it to their attention,” said Wilborn. So we did just that: bring it to the attention of MLGW.
A spokeswoman with MLGW told us in a statement:
Brown water looks bad but isn't typically a health concern. As a precaution, we are sending someone to flush.
This happened Tuesday, the same day MLGW reported that an event at an MLGW substation caused a drop in voltage across their distribution system.
This impacted our water pumping stations, causing low pressure in some areas.
