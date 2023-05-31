MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Many people across the Mid-South have experienced sticker shock when they open their MLGW bill.
But, one man said he nearly fell out when he received a bill for $17,000 a couple of months ago.
How does a mistake like this happen?
FOX13 reached out to MLGW they said they have mechanisms in place to detect large bills before they’re posted but, because of human error, this one slipped through the cracks.
"You know, the old folks used to say, if it's not broke don't fix it,” said James Bassham, MLGW Customer. Bassham said he never had an issue with his MLGW bill until the utility company switched out their analog meters for smart meters.
"When I was younger, actually getting the bill, going out there, because they had instructions on the bill on how to read the meter, and I would make my notations and compare the bill, and they were always on point.” Said, Bassham.
Bassham said he didn’t get a bill in November and December, because he was among the more than 19,000 customers affected by issues surrounding meter readers.
Once he did get a bill, it was for $17,611.07.
An error the utility company agreed to correct, but now he is facing another issue.
"It's always been under $200. Every now and again we might hit $200, but it has always been well below $200,” said Bassham.
Bassham showed FOX13 a bill that took off more than $17,000 and reflected a payment he’d made.
But the numbers still didn’t add up to the more than $600 it called for.
As his utility bill has ballooned, MLGW pointed to an increase in electricity usage. But, Bassham said that can’t be correct.
"When I try to break it down and explain to them about the routine and the usage, that the increase in usage doesn't make sense, that's when they give us another number to call."
Bassham said he simply wants a clear explanation as to why his bill has increased significantly over the past few months.
Instead, he was offered a payment plan.
