TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - A body pulled from the Mississippi River in Tunica has been identified as that of a Memphis man, according to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said that 50-year-old Mario Stewart was recovered from the river on August 21, 2023.
That's when the sheriff's office said they got a 911 call from the United States Coast Guard on the Mississippi River saying that they saw a body floating in the water.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team found the body after being called to the scene.
The Tunica County Sheriff's Office said that their investigation into Stewart's death is ongoing and asked anyone with information as to how he ended up in the river to call their investigation division at 662-363-1411.
