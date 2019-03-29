Memphis man pleads guilty to murder of pregnant teen

A Memphis man charged with killing a pregnant teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, Thursday.
Terry Turner was charged in the death of Vianca Harris. The 15-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment at the Valley Forge Apartments on March 14, 2016.
>> RELATED: Heartbroken mom discusses death of teen daughter
When police entered the apartment, they found Harris slumped over with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead on the scene and her death was ruled a homicide.
Turner originally told police Harris shot herself, according to an arrest affidavit. Another witness was inside the apartment and told investigators he saw Turner get a 12-guage shotgun, rack a live round into it and fire one shot that hit the victim in the head.
>> Arrest affidavit details murder of pregnant teen
Turner was taken into question and charged with Harris’ murder, but the charges were dismissed after a witness failed to attend a preliminary hearing. The District Attorney’s Office told FOX13 they planned to present the case to a grand jury and charges might be filed again at a later date.
>> RELATED: Heartbroken mom discusses death of teen daughter
Less than a month after Turner was released from jail, he was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to that charge Thursday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison with no parole.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}