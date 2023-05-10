NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Memphis man was arrested after a police chase in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).
MNPD said 31-year-old Roderick Poindexter was driving a Cadillac when a license plate reader read its license plate and determined that the car had been stolen.
When officers tried to approach Poindexter in the stolen Cadillac, he sped off onto I-40. A helicopter followed the car until he pulled into a gas station on Highway 70, police said.
There, detectives tried to block him in and approach him again when he hit the gas, sped towards a squad car and hit a detective, according to MNPD. The police department said that detective was not seriously injured.
Police gave chase as Poindexter sped into oncoming traffic, narrowly avoiding multiple serious crashes, according to police.
MNPD said Poindexter eventually went into Cheatham County but returned a short time later, stopped on Sneed Road and the 31-year-old bailed out of the Cadillac.
Police eventually arrested him and discovered that the car he was driving had been stolen out of Southaven during a carjacking in April.
Poindexter was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, evading arrest, reckless driving, vandalism, motor vehicle theft and theft of property.
