MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is facing charges after being indicted and arrested for trafficking counterfeit airbags from China and selling it to repair shops online, officials say.
According to United States Attorney Ritz and other officials, from Oct. 2019 to Jan. 2021, Mohammed Al-Abadi, 51, imported counterfeit motor vehicle airbag parts from China.
He put them together and then sold them on eBay to unsuspecting car repair shops and customers. Federal agents recovered more than 2,000 counterfeits airbags and parts from Al-Abadi's home as well as his business, officials say.
“The alleged actions of the defendant have placed unsuspecting motorists and the general public in harm’s way,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz. “Vehicle airbags are subject to strict quality standards which must be followed to ensure passenger safety. The defendant’s alleged actions undermined the efforts of the automobile industry and regulatory bodies to keep the public safe.”
If convicted, Al-Abadi faces up to ten years imprisonment and a fine of two million dollars for trafficking in the counterfeit airbags and up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of $250,000 for causing the transportation of hazardous materials by air carrier.
Those charges also carry a period of up to three years of supervision after release from imprisonment.
