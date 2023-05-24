MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for aiding and abetting in the robbery of postal carriers while using a gun, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
The DOJ said that 21-year-old Sidney Poitier Pilcher Jr., also known as Slimey Sidd, was arrested after the United States Postal Inspection Service began investigating complains of mail missing from collection boxes in the Memphis area back in September of 2022.
Investigators said they found some of that stolen mail and clothing that matched the clothing the suspect was wearing at places frequented by Pilcher.
The 21-year-old pled guilty on February 16, 2023 and was sentenced to 114 months in federal prison, where there is no parole, followed by five years of supervised release.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mom of girl charged with deaths of Fayette-Ware students dies
- 15-year-old boy killed by former officer who caught teen at home with his daughter, family says
- Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives