MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is facing charges after he fired shots at a pregnant woman during an argument, court records show.
London Margerum,19, told the woman to bring back his belongings to his home in Cordova on Thursday, court records show.
According to court records, when the woman arrived they both got into a heated argument.
The woman went back to her white Dodge Challenger where another woman was sitting in the passenger so they can leave, and Margeum started to fire shots at her with an AR style rifle at the Challenger, court records show.
No one was hit with gun fire court records show, but MPD found the Dodge Challenger near Lake Edge Drive with bullet holes in it.
The woman was sent to St. Francis Bartlett Hospital for them to take more of a look at her due to her being 17 weeks pregnant.
Margerum was taken into custody and sent to the Domestic Violence Bureau for further investigation.
He denied firing shots at the woman's car, but said he did have a gun, court records show.
Margerum was identified by the woman in the passenger seat in a six person lineup and he was sent to 201 Poplar.
According to court records, he is charged with with two counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder and possession of firearm during commission of felony.
He is set to appear in court on Friday, court records show.
