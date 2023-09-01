Michael Daughtry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An alert was issued Friday for missing 20-year-old Michael Daugherty, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Michael was last seen Thursday near Mountain Terrace Street in Memphis, TBI said.

TBI said that he was wearing a white T-shirt and blue pajama pants at the time of his disappearance.

According to TBI,  Michael is non-verbal, which may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have seen Michael, call MPD at 901-636-4479 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

