MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An alert was issued Friday for missing 20-year-old Michael Daugherty, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Michael was last seen Thursday near Mountain Terrace Street in Memphis, TBI said.
TBI said that he was wearing a white T-shirt and blue pajama pants at the time of his disappearance.
According to TBI, Michael is non-verbal, which may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
If you have seen Michael, call MPD at 901-636-4479 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
