MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the city’s police department recently halted a strategic traffic control plan aimed at Downtown.
He looks for it to be renewed after two violent crimes were committed – one involving spontaneous gunfire that struck eight pedestrians and the other involving an assault on an officer – Sunday night, Aug. 13.
“We have to reinstate our traffic plan Downtown. We had been using it for many months,” Strickland said in response to questions from FOX13’s Valerie Calhoun during a live interview on Good Morning Memphis.
The police strategy of extra officers is to discourage excessive cruising of groups of cars and other crimes near the Beale Street entertainment district, he said.
Strickland said that the tactic was paused, he just learned, because several businesses on Beale Street objected to it.
He is not exactly certain what those businesses’ complaints were, he said.
He was questioned about police protection against escalating crime and its effect on the city’s tourism activity level - and specifically when videos of alarming crimes are captured and go viral on social media.
A couple of those kinds of videos have a small effect, Strickland said.
But it’s the “totality” of the crimes that is the challenge, he said.
Memphis tourism is ahead of 2019 levels, but videos don’t help, he said.
However, “The high crime rate is affecting our business development,” he said.
Strickland said police are unable alone to lower the crime rate.
“They arrest people; the court has to punish people,” he said.
"You can’t rely on the police to do everything. By themselves, they cannot lower crime."
Calhoun asked the mayor about a letter sent over the weekend from the Memphis In May (MIM) president to the Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Festival coordinators.
The letter notified that it is looking at possibly moving the annual venue off the riverfront because of the cost of the $1.4 million damage done to the newly expensive, renovated parkland.
Strickland is uncertain about where the dialogue is now between MIM and the Memphis’ Riverfront Development Corporation.
He noted that the city appointed a neutral, outside party to evaluate any physical damages to the park following the month-long festival that included a music festival.
If Memphis in May officials dispute parts of the evaluation, they need to disclose it, Strickland said.
“I want the barbecue team to be where it wants to be,” he said.
